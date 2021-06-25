Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.22 or 0.99754622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00056892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003032 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

