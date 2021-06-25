RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0552 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $72.45 million and $546,076.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00316345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00119727 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00180443 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004606 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.