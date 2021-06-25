RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches Market Cap of $72.71 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $72.71 million and $562,556.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00321239 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00116745 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00178142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

