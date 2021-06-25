Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Achieves $22.85 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Refereum has traded 36% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $22.85 million and $52,186.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.00602948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

