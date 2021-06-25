Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $128,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of RS stock opened at $152.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

