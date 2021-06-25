Rémy Cointreau (REMYY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS: REMYY):

6/14/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/9/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/4/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/4/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/4/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/4/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/6/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

5/5/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

4/28/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

4/27/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/27/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

4/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.73 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau SA has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.