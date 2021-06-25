Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 121,078 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,078 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $97,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $270.08 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

