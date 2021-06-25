Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,568,038 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,568,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.59% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $29.48 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

