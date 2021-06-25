Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,590 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $75,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $175.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.81 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

