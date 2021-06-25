Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 741,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $76,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CFFN opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

