Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Premier worth $95,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINC opened at $34.34 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

