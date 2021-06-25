Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $102,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $76.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

