Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $101.88 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 456,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $101,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $518.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.14 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

