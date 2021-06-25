Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $74.75 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.55% of Lancaster Colony worth $74,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $32,617,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $29,965,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 38.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $192.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $146.74 and a 12-month high of $198.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.89.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

