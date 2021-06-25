Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $74.98 Million Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.45% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $74,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $155,563.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,960.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,207. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RGR opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

