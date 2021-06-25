Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $75.26 Million Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 281,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.73% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $75,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

