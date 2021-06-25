Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $76.69 Million Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 555,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.41% of EchoStar worth $76,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,777 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after buying an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,593,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 670.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 539,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

