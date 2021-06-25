Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $92.02 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 154.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of Alcoa worth $92,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alcoa by 83.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 307,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 264.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alcoa by 59.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 190,557 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

