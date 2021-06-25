Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303,195 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Mercury General worth $103,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mercury General by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Mercury General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercury General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCY opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

