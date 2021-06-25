Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 677,499 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 677,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.83% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,987,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.63. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

