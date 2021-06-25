Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of AmerisourceBergen worth $75,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

