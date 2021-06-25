Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,152,400 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,152,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Gentex worth $94,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gentex by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after buying an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Gentex by 768.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 786,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 696,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Gentex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after buying an additional 405,036 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.