Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,897,300 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Pinterest worth $98,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,271.33 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $64,243,151. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

