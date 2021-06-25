Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,026,473 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,026,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of Valvoline worth $76,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 19.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,473,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

