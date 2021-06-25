Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $129,801.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $216,456.05 and approximately $129,801.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00164507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00099576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,520.66 or 0.99466609 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 972,971,492 coins and its circulating supply is 421,190,526 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

