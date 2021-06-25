Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.
Shares of REGI stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
