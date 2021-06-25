Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.