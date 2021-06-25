Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.85 and last traded at $60.21. Approximately 47,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,291,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794 over the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 219,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

