Rentberry (BERRY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $228,168.30 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

