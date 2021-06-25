REPO Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $55,701.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REPO has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00160060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00097025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,274.73 or 0.99463015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

