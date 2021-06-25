Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $907.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.28 and a beta of 3.68.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

