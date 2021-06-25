Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/24/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

6/22/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

6/16/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

6/10/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

6/4/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

6/2/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

5/25/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

5/24/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

5/18/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

5/14/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

