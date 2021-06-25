Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ResMed (RMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ResMed (NYSE: RMD) in the last few weeks:

6/22/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/21/2021 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $229.00 to $267.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $216.00.

6/15/2021 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/21/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $206.00.

5/11/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/30/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

RMD opened at $245.97 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $247.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in ResMed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

