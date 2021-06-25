Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE: CM) recently:

6/15/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$156.00 to C$159.00.

6/7/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$142.00 to C$149.00.

5/31/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$156.00 to C$157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$138.00 to C$149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$131.00 to C$142.00.

5/20/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$131.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$156.00.

5/20/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$123.00 to C$131.00.

5/19/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$150.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$136.00 to C$138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$130.00 to C$140.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$146.00 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$89.42 and a 1-year high of C$148.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6399994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,970 shares of company stock worth $16,982,165.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

