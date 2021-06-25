Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 25th (AKBTY, CARR, CGNT, CICOY, CLBS, CM, CMLS, CNTG, CULP, CVGW)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 25th:

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

