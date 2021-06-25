ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.24. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 2,566,430 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on ReShape Lifesciences from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

