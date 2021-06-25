ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ResMed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $245.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $247.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.