Reviewing Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) & Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 2 4 0 2.43 Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 66.75%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.66 -$874.17 million $11.51 7.58 Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.94 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -6.13

Laredo Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -141.78% 124.89% 8.38% Cenovus Energy -1.76% -6.34% -3.07%

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.69, suggesting that its stock price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

