Reviewing Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Praxis Precision Medicines and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Praxis Precision Medicines 0 0 5 0 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 12 0 2.92

Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 208.77%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $59.18, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Praxis Precision Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Praxis Precision Medicines is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Praxis Precision Medicines and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Praxis Precision Medicines N/A N/A N/A Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.62% -33.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Praxis Precision Medicines and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Praxis Precision Medicines N/A N/A -$61.82 million ($7.86) -2.49 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$139.70 million ($2.52) -17.26

Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Praxis Precision Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Praxis Precision Medicines beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor. The company is also developing PRAX-562, a persistent sodium current blocker that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe pediatric epilepsy and adult cephalgia; PRAX-222, an antisense oligonucleotide for patients with gain-of-function (GOF) SCN2A epilepsy; and KCNT1 program for the treatment of KCNT1 GOF epilepsy. It has a cooperation and license agreement with RogCon Inc.; a license agreement Purdue Neuroscience Company; a research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration with The Florey Institute to develop three novel ASOs. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

