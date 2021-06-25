REVV Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.85 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. REVV has a total market cap of $16.85 million and $1.25 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00053526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00587115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038559 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

