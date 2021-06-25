Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $82,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REXR opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.96. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.