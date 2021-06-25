Richard S. Kinney Sells 750 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,085.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MATX traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $65.40. 870,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.