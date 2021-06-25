RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Market Cap Achieves $3.88 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $608,808.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RING X PLATFORM

RINGX is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 272,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

