Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Boosted by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,991 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

