Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $20.05 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 22% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $20.05 million and $355,086.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00028944 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

