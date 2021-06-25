Rise (RISE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $710.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $830,210.46 and approximately $710.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 180,249,403 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

