Robert P. Rozek Sells 35,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.15. 811,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,655. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.