Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

RHHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roche by 58.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.