Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RHHVF opened at $365.88 on Friday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $388.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.90.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.