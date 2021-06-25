Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RHHVF opened at $365.88 on Friday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $388.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.90.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

