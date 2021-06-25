Roche’s (RHHVF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche stock opened at $365.88 on Friday. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $388.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.90.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.