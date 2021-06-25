Roche’s (RHHVF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche stock opened at $365.88 on Friday. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $388.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.90.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

