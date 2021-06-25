Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.94. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 125,406 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.72. The firm has a market cap of C$611.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

